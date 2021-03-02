STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twitter turns battlefield as TRS, BJP cross swords

BJP leader Ramchander Rao tweets to KTR as he waits for him at OU for an open debate on employment, triggers war of words

Seated in front of Arts College in Osmania University, BJP leader Ramchander Rao waits for TRS working president KT Rama Rao for a debate on employment.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Twitterati witnessed a political drama unfolding on Monday, as leaders of the TRS and BJP traded barbs on who provided most jobs to unemployed youth — the State government or the Centre. 
It all began with BJP Graduates’ MLC candidate for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar constituency N Ramchander Rao waiting at Arts College in Osmania University for IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who he had challenged to an open, one-on-one debate over the State government’s claim of providing 1.3 lakh jobs to youth over the last seven years. 

As Rama Rao did not show up, Ramchander Rao took the battle to Twitter. Seated at the venue surrounded by his supporters and the media, Ramchander Rao tweeted, “I Am Here at Arts College. Where are you, Mr. @KTRTRS? #WhereIsKTR [sic].” In a quick, but snarky retort, Rama Rao said that he was busy collecting information on the jobs provided by the BJP-led Central government.

“I am busy gathering information on the 12 crore jobs (2Cr per year) & crediting of Rs.15 lakhs in all Jandhan accounts promised by Hon’ble PM Shri Modi Ji. NDA stands for No Data Available. Please share if you have any answers [sic],” Rama Rao tweeted.Soon, several TRS and BJP leaders joined the bandwagon. Responding to Rama Rao, Dubbaka BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao tweeted, “Please do not waste your valuable time @KTRTRS. Modi ji never said he will give 2crore jobs per annum. If you have any video kindly post it [sic].”  

