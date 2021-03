By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a major hunt, the Adilabad district police, on Tuesday, arrested persons and seized 60 kg of ganja worth Rs 3 lakh.

A car and a two-wheeler were also seized from the possession of the accused persons.

The arrested persons have been identified as Osman Khan, a native of Mahalaxmiwada colony in Adilabad town, and Belure Parameshwar and Parshenne Balvanth, both residents of Karnataka.