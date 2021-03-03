AIMIM makes inroads into Gujarat civic bodies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AIMIM on Tuesday won nine out of the 12 seats it had contested in the Modasa Municipal elections in Gujarat. The party also won seven out of the eight seats it had contested for the Godhra Municipal elections, results of which were also announced on Tuesday.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was speaking in Hyderabad on the 63rd foundation day of the party, thanked the citizens of Gujarat for voting for the party. He also slammed the BJP, who in the GHMC elections, had said that they would carry out a surgical strike on the Old City. Owaisi said, “I wanted to say a lot back then. But today, surgical strike means zero development in Muslim localities in Gujarat. Surgical strike means dumping of medical waste in Juhapura (Gujarat) and Modasa.”

He also indicated that he would contest elections in Uttar Pradesh, and that he would visit Malerkotla, a region in Punjab. Owaisi also took a potshot at ex-CJI and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi for stating that the judiciary was in ‘ramshackles’. The Hyderabad MP said that if he had made the same statement, then there would be a contempt of court case against him.