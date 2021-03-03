STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Don’t dispose of cases in a hurry: Telangana High Court

The court directed the State to furnish district-wise data on the total number of cases transferred to the special tribunals, which were earlier pending with the revenue authorities. 

Published: 03rd March 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court hammer, law

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to ensure that the principles of natural justice are followed in the disposal of pending cases by Special Revenue Tribunals, which are constituted under the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks (Special Tribunals) Rules, 2021.

The court directed the State to furnish district-wise data on the total number of cases transferred to the special tribunals, which were earlier pending with the revenue authorities. 

“Don’t dispose of cases in a hurry and scurry manner. Give both the parties the opportunity of hearing. For several decades, lawyers have been appearing in revenue courts. So they should be allowed in special tribunals as well. Follow principles of natural justice in disposal of cases,” the court observed.

A division bench of the court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in the petition filed by N Srinivasa Rao, an advocate from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, seeking direction to the special tribunals to provide proper opportunity of hearing to the parties before disposing of the statutory appeals transferred to them for adjudication.

Pursuant to an earlier direction of the court, advocate general BS Prasad submitted the counter affidavit filed by the State government, represented by chief secretary Somesh Kumar, contending that the Rules prescribe that the proceedings before the tribunals should be concluded as far as possible within a period of one month. Special tribunals are meant for the disposal of all cases, which have been pending for long, he added.

The AG said that most cases transferred to the special tribunals have already been disposed of. In any case, the aggrieved party is always entitled to challenge the orders passed by the tribunals before appropriate fora, he added. Not satisfied with the reply, the bench said that there has been a practice of arguing a case before revenue courts by the lawyers concerned. Similarly, necessary notices have to be issued to the parties concerned and fix a date for hearing them before passing orders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Telangana
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp