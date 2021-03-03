Don’t dispose of cases in a hurry: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to ensure that the principles of natural justice are followed in the disposal of pending cases by Special Revenue Tribunals, which are constituted under the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks (Special Tribunals) Rules, 2021.

The court directed the State to furnish district-wise data on the total number of cases transferred to the special tribunals, which were earlier pending with the revenue authorities.

“Don’t dispose of cases in a hurry and scurry manner. Give both the parties the opportunity of hearing. For several decades, lawyers have been appearing in revenue courts. So they should be allowed in special tribunals as well. Follow principles of natural justice in disposal of cases,” the court observed.

A division bench of the court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in the petition filed by N Srinivasa Rao, an advocate from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, seeking direction to the special tribunals to provide proper opportunity of hearing to the parties before disposing of the statutory appeals transferred to them for adjudication.

Pursuant to an earlier direction of the court, advocate general BS Prasad submitted the counter affidavit filed by the State government, represented by chief secretary Somesh Kumar, contending that the Rules prescribe that the proceedings before the tribunals should be concluded as far as possible within a period of one month. Special tribunals are meant for the disposal of all cases, which have been pending for long, he added.

The AG said that most cases transferred to the special tribunals have already been disposed of. In any case, the aggrieved party is always entitled to challenge the orders passed by the tribunals before appropriate fora, he added. Not satisfied with the reply, the bench said that there has been a practice of arguing a case before revenue courts by the lawyers concerned. Similarly, necessary notices have to be issued to the parties concerned and fix a date for hearing them before passing orders.