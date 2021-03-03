Telangana HC pulls up Khammam Collector, official

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of a few officials casting aspersions on a single-judge order and levelling allegations against the judge, a division bench of the Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, pulled up the Khammam District Collector and a judicial officer, while issuing notices directing them to explain their conduct in this regard. The bench further asked District Collector RV Karnan to appear before it on March 10 for the same.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy is dealing with an appeal filed by Karnan with a plea to set aside a previous order passed by a single judge in a contempt case. On December 11, 2019, a single judge directed the Khammam District Collector to consider a petitioner farmer’s representation, seeking inquiry into alleged fraudulent loans sanctioned to several ineligible persons under various government schemes and to take necessary action in accordance with the law. When this order was not implemented, the petitioner filed a contempt case.

On January 20 this year, while dealing with the contempt case, the single judge expressed displeasure with the authorities concerned for their callousness in dealing with public representations and complaints. The judge hoped that the State administration would take suitable steps to devise an effective and time-bound mechanism for monitoring complaints. While imposing a fine of `500 on the Collector in the case, the judge made it clear that the court would not be taking a lenient view on the matter in the future. Aggrieved with the same, the Collector filed the present contempt appeal.

During the course of the appeal hearing, the bench found fault with the special counsel for Telangana A Sanjeev Kumar and District Collector Karnan, who appeared before the court online, for casting aspersions against the order passed by the single judge, while making allegations against him. Refusing to accept their unconditional apology, the bench issued notices to both of them seeking explanation. It then posted the matter to March 10 for further hearing.At the end of court proceedings, the special counsel, while tendering apology to the bench, urged that the notice against him be recalled.