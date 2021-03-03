MPO, two others arrested for taking bribe in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, on Tuesday, caught Nirmal Mandal Parishad Officer (MPO) K Srinivas Reddy, Ananthapet panchayat secretary Satyanarayana and local sarpanch’s husband N Ashok red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2.70 lakh.

According to ACB DSP K Bhadraiah, the complainant, S Srinivas Rao, had recently approached the MPO seeking their approval for building a layout on his 13.11 acres of land situated at Ananthapet.

Though he had received the draft permission from Hyderabad, he required mortgage for the land. When he approached the MPO, the accused demanded bribe for processing his request.