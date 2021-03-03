People are in support of Telangana government: T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Pointing out that scores of people are voluntarily coming forward to take the pink party membership, Finance Minister T Harish Rao stated that this highlighted the people’s opinion over the State government welfare schemes.

On Tuesday, the Minister offered special pujas at the Siddivinayaka temple near Zaheerabad, on the occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi.

Claiming that the TRS currently has more number of activists than any other parties in the country, Harish said that over five lakh people in erstwhile Medak district has enrolled themselves as members of the pink party in the ongoing membership drive. “Our target is to enrol at least 7.5 lakh new members,” he said and urged the party activists and senior leaders to reach the target in the ensuing days.

Zaheerabad MP BB Patil and MLC Fariduddin acomapnied the Minister.