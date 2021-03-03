STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Politicos using murder case for personal gain’: KTR on Telangana lawyer couple death

In a related development, police are preparing to get more details on the accused Kunta Srinivas, Shivanandula Chiranjeevi and Akkapaka Kumar whose police custody will end on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd March 2021

Security beefed up at the residence of slain lawyer Gattu Vaman Rao’s parents, at Gunjapadugu village in Peddapalli district on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/PEDDAPALLI: The High Court had cornered the State government on Monday, seeking an answer as to why statements of only two witnesses had been recorded so far in the murder of lawyer couple and for its failure to record Vaman Rao’s dying declaration in the presence of a magistrate while he was being taken to hospital in an ambulance as he was in a position to speak. 

Also, the court castigated the government for recording the statements of the accused in the absence of a magistrate and wondered whether the police were not aware that the confessions of the accused before the police without the presence of a magistrate were not tenable in any court of law.

At the Telangana Bhavan meeting, KTR alleged that some politicians were exploiting the twin murders for political benefit. “I appeal to all political parties to condemn the crime with one voice.” 

In a related development, police are preparing to get more details on the accused Kunta Srinivas, Shivanandula Chiranjeevi and Akkapaka Kumar whose police custody will end on Wednesday. The police are interrogating Bittu Seenu, who is the nephew of Peddapalli ZP chairman Putta Madhu.

The police, after retrieving the knives retrieved from the Sundilla reservoir, sent them to the forensic science laboratory for examination.

The police are continuing a close watch at the spot where the murder took place to protect the evidence. A makeshift tent has been pitched there. The car used by the slain lawyer couple is also at the spot under the watchful eyes of the police.

