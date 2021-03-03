Telangana: Farmer’s decapitated head found in agricultural well

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decapitated head of a farmer, who went missing two days ago, was found in an agricultural well at Metlakunta village in Vikarabad district on Tuesday.

The torso of the 48-year-old victim, K Chandraiah, was found in the bushes at a distance. Police suspect an old enmity with relatives as the cause of murder.

According to the police, Chandraiah left home on Sunday to water the fields but did not return home, following which, his family members lodged a missing complaint on Monday.

While the investigation was on, villagers found his decapitated head in the well on Tuesday and alerted his family and police.

Later, during the search, the torso was found in the bushes a few metres away.

Police suspect Chadraiah’s relative Mallaiah had, with the help of at least three others, killed the former over some old issues.