Telangana government not addressing Mahbubnagar residents' plight: YS Sharmila

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The plight of residents of Mahbubnagar district has remained unchanged even after the formation of Telangana, and citizens are migrating to other cities in search of livelihood, said YS Sharmila on Tuesday. She was speaking at a meeting with her followers from Mahbubnagar at her residence in Hyderabad.

“My father used to say that if irrigation projects like Bheema, Koilsagar, Kalwakurthy and Nettempadu were completed, over 10 lakh acres of agricultural land would be irrigated, mitigating the migration of farmers. Rajanna completed nearly 70 to 80 per cent of the works of the irrigation projects, which he had started.”

Asking whether irrigation projects in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district were completed by the TRS government, Sharmila wondered if migration to “Bomabai, Boggubai, Dubai” has been curtailed.

She also said that during Rajashekara Reddy’s regime, as many as 1.88 lakh patients from Mahbubnagar district were treated for various diseases at an average cost per head of Rs 2.5 lakh under the Aarogyashri scheme. “How is the scheme being implemented now,” she asked.