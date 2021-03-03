Telangana HC directs TSPSC, government told to file counter affidavit to case filed by aspirants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday said the selection process, including appointments, to the posts of principal in the Telangana State Residential Educational Institutions are subject to the outcome of the case filed by some aspirant candidates.

The court directed the State government and State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to file a counter-affidavit in four weeks on the issue.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili passed this order in a petition filed by T Bhanupriya and two other teachers.

The petitioners have challenged the issuance of a web note allegedly without their knowledge after selecting them for the posts.

The petitioners’ counsel, B Rachna Reddy, informed the court that meritorious candidates were deselected and those who ranked lower were being interviewed.

The TSPSC’s counsel argued that the petitioners are lesser meritorious candidates.