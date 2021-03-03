Telangana MLA Kausar Mohiuddin gets ransom call, culprit threatens to kidnap son

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unidentified person made a ransom call to AIMIM’s Karwan constituency MLA Kausar Mohiuddin and demanded Rs 50 lakh. The caller also threatened to kidnap his younger son Zafar if he did not pay the amount.

Based on Mohiuddin’s complaint, the Banjara Hills police registered a case. Inspector N Kalinga Rao said they have formed teams to track the caller and nab him.

According to the police, Mohiuddin was on his way to Siddipet on Sunday when he received the call on his mobile phone from an unknown number. The caller demanded Rs 50 lakh ransom, to which the MLA told him to disconnect the call. But the caller threatened to kidnap his younger son Zafar if he failed to pay the ransom and disconnected the call.

On Monday, Mohiuddin lodged a complaint, after which the police registered a case under Section 385 of the IPC. Earlier this month, a man posing as IT Minister K T Rama Rao’s PA Thirupati, was arrested for calling businessmen and extorting money from them, claiming that it was KTR who had sought the funds.

Police say that the availability of numbers of politicians on public domain has turned out to be a boon for criminals.