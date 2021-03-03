Telangana needs more Mudra loans, says planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Only 10.62 per cent of the population was covered under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana scheme, intended to promote self-employment and support small businesses, said Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Tuesday.

“Many people are approaching the banks for PMMY loans, but the officials are returning their applications, stating that they have crossed their target and hence no further Mudra loans will be sanctioned,” Vinod Kumar said in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Bankers were not even accepting Mudra loan applications, he added. “Telangana needed a fair share of Mudra loans. Around 17.86 per cent population was covered under Mudra loans in the country up until March 31, 2020,” Vinod Kumar told the Union Finance Minister.He requested the Centre to give an additional target of sanctioning 30 lakh Mudra loans to eligible borrowers in Telangana.