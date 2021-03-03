Telangana vaccinates over 8,500 people on Day 2 of phase-II COVID inoculation drive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The technical glitches on CoWIN 2.0 portal continued on Tuesday as well leaving many patients waiting for over 4 to 5 hours together to get their shot.

Although a few patients registered in the morning, from the vaccinator's end, the app was not loading.

Despite these lags, the State vaccinated nearly 8,523 elderly and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities. With this, the total vaccinated elderly are 13,081.

The sessions had been planned across 135 hospitals, of which 72 were in private facilities. Private hospital saw more participation than government hospitals as 4,995 got vaccinated there.

With this, Day 2 of the Phase-II of roll out saw an 85 per cent turnout. The State also conducted mop up sessions for healthcare and frontline workers and saw 2,000 more individuals vaccinated.