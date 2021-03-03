STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three months’ jail for Rajanna-Sircilla Collector, two others in contempt case

Published: 03rd March 2021 08:42 AM

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the State government’s plea, which claimed that rehabilitation and resettlement amounts were paid to a group of petitioners for their agricultural lands, as ‘false’, the Telangana High Court sentenced Rajanna-Sircilla District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, Joint Collector Yasmin Basha, and land acquisition officer-cum-revenue divisional officer N Srinivasa Rao to three months’ simple imprisonment in a contempt case. 

Further, the court directed them to pay costs of Rs 10,000 to each of the petitioners within four weeks. The court ordered that an adverse entry should be recorded in the service records of the said officials with regard to their willful disobedience of the court orders.Justice MS Ramachandra Rao passed this order recently in a contempt case filed by U Mutha Reddy and 10 others from Anantagiri village of the district, seeking to punish the respondent authorities for their willful disobedience of the orders passed by the court earlier.

On October 12, 2018, the court had directed the authorities concerned to restrain from taking possession of the subject lands of the petitioners in Ananthagiri village and not to take up any further construction works in their lands till further orders of the court. When these orders were not complied with, the petitioners filed the present contempt case. After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, Justice Ramachandra Rao suspended the sentence of imprisonment imposed on the said officials for six weeks to facilitate them to file an appeal in a higher court.

