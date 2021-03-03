STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS deliberately failed to execute ITIR, says Bandi

Responding to KTR’s recent letter asking Centre to launch projects on the lines of ITIR in Hyd, Bandi says TS govt failed to take initiative.

Published: 03rd March 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday shot off an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao alleging that the Telangana government advertently failed to implement the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project for Hyderabad only to divert the antagonism against the TRS.The two parties have been mudslinging each other over revoking the project and the employment provided ever since they came into power in 2014, ahead of the biennial Graduates’ MLC elections. 

Responding to IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s recent letter asking the Centre to initiate projects on the lines of the ITIR-Hyderabad, Sanjay Kumar said the State government has not taken any initiative from 2014 to 2017 in this regard. “TRS leaders are writing letters to the Centre to cover up their own faults,” he said. 

As part of the project, the government, with the Centre’s support, should have started the extension of the MMTS and Metro from Falaknuma to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. It should have also increased connectivity by laying radial roads, Sanjay Kumar said. “The State government should have sent a quarterly report on the developments. Has it sent even a single report between 2014 and 2017?” he asked.

The Comptroller and Auditor General report categorically stated that the Telangana government’s non-cooperation had led to the non-implementation of the ITIR project, Sanjay Kumar added. 

He said the Centre had sanctioned two Greenfield Electronic Manufacturing Clusters for Hyderabad. Meanwhile, speaking at an election campaign in Tandur, Vikarabad district, Sanjay Kumar equated KCR’s stay in his farmhouse with life in jail and said he would send the latter to prison. KCR has made S Vani Devi, the TRS contestant for the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar MLC seat, a scapegoat by making her contest for a losing seat, he said. “He gives the winning MLC ticket to his daughter and losing seat to PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter,” Sanjay Kumar said.

‘No quarterly reports submitted’ 

As part of the ITIR project, the State government, with the Centre’s support, should have started the extension of the MMTS and Metro from Falaknuma to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

It should have also increased connectivity by laying radial roads, Sanjay Kumar said. “The State government should have sent a quarterly report on the developments. Has it sent even a single report between 2014 and 2017?” the BJP leader asked

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar TRS ITIR
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp