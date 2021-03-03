TRS deliberately failed to execute ITIR, says Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday shot off an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao alleging that the Telangana government advertently failed to implement the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project for Hyderabad only to divert the antagonism against the TRS.The two parties have been mudslinging each other over revoking the project and the employment provided ever since they came into power in 2014, ahead of the biennial Graduates’ MLC elections.

Responding to IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s recent letter asking the Centre to initiate projects on the lines of the ITIR-Hyderabad, Sanjay Kumar said the State government has not taken any initiative from 2014 to 2017 in this regard. “TRS leaders are writing letters to the Centre to cover up their own faults,” he said.

As part of the project, the government, with the Centre’s support, should have started the extension of the MMTS and Metro from Falaknuma to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. It should have also increased connectivity by laying radial roads, Sanjay Kumar said. “The State government should have sent a quarterly report on the developments. Has it sent even a single report between 2014 and 2017?” he asked.

The Comptroller and Auditor General report categorically stated that the Telangana government’s non-cooperation had led to the non-implementation of the ITIR project, Sanjay Kumar added.

He said the Centre had sanctioned two Greenfield Electronic Manufacturing Clusters for Hyderabad. Meanwhile, speaking at an election campaign in Tandur, Vikarabad district, Sanjay Kumar equated KCR’s stay in his farmhouse with life in jail and said he would send the latter to prison. KCR has made S Vani Devi, the TRS contestant for the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar MLC seat, a scapegoat by making her contest for a losing seat, he said. “He gives the winning MLC ticket to his daughter and losing seat to PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter,” Sanjay Kumar said.

