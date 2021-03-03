TRS workers asked to boost poll percentage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, who is also the TRS MLC election in-charge for Hyderabad district, called upon the cadre to ensure that all the voters exercised their franchise in the forthcoming Graduates’ constituency elections.

Addressing party in-charges and MLAs here on Tuesday, Kamalakar said that people had faith in the TRS, and asked them to boost poll percentage. “People are ready to vote for TRS, a credible party.

"It is our duty to encourage the voters to exercised their franchise,” the Minister said. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali, several MLCs and MLAs were present in the meeting.