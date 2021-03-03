V Hanumantha Rao asks Centre not to sell government lands to private parties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “stop selling government lands to private companies”. He alleged that the Prime Minister has been acting at the behest of RSS.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Hanumantha Rao said that privatising government institutions would lead to the deprivation of SC, ST, and BCs of the statutory reservation.

Attacking the Centre, he said, “The government can print currency notes whenever it feels necessary, but where will the Centre bring lands from once they are sold to private parties? The generation would be subjected to an irreparable loss since the lands would be in the clutches of the corporate sector.”