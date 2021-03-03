Will resolve issues faced by voters, assures TRS candidate Vani ahead of MLC elections

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA-GADWAL: While the election to Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduate MLC seat is right around the corner, party candidate S Vani Devi took part in the extended committee meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) organised at Alampur in Jogulamba-Gadwal district on Tuesday.

State Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud were also present.

Seeking the blessings of voters, party candidate S Vani Devi said that she decided to contest in the poll as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Mentioning that she is aware of the problems being faced by graduates and unemployed youngsters, Vani Devi promised to resolve all their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Goud lauded the efforts of KCR in implementing a slew of welfare and developmental schemes in Telangana. Praising the TRS supremo for achieving a separate State, Minister Prashanth Reddy thanked KCR for making Telangana “Number 1” in the country. He urged the graduate voters to elect S Vani Devi as MLC.