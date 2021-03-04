BJP ups the ante, Bandi sure of victory in both MLC seats

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP has intensified its campaigns for the biennial Graduate MLC polls by holding meetings with various sections of people. According to sources, it is confident of winning both the seats, while retaining the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduate segment.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar had recently claimed that they would win both the seats with a full majority, as per a survey conducted by the party. During the campaign meetings, the leaders focus on the TS government’s inability to provide employment, unemployment benefits, ITIR project and PRC. Sanjay Kumar has, so far, addressed three meetings.

On Wednesday, he held one with GHMC BJP corporators. “TRS’ Vani Devi is asking for votes while holding her father’s photo. It is evident that she believes holding KCR’s photo will not garner any votes. Instead of using a Congress leader’s photo, TRS should use photos of Salahuddin Owaisi, Asaduddin Owaisi and may be Dawood Ibrahim,” he said.

On PRO’s resignation

“It was like demons reciting Vedas. As if he (KCR) is not corrupt, he asked his PRO to resign. This was why people voted for BJP in Dubbaka and will do so in the MLC polls too,” he said.