Dereliction of duty: Govt teachers face disciplinary action

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: After schools reopened in erstwhile Adilabad district a month ago, around 10 government school teachers have been suspended for negligence of duty. On Monday, an English teacher from Goatkuri village of Tamsi mandal was suspended for allegedly showing porn videos to Class VI students. Bela Mandal Education Officer Akola Narsimullu was recently suspended after a video of him consuming liquor with a few teachers went viral on social media.

Apart from this, district education officials took action taken against a government teacher who was teaching in a private school in Srikonda mandal. These irregularities stem from the fact that there are very few regular MEOs being appointed for schools. In some cases, a single MEO will be made in charge of two to three schools, leaving them with too much work. Teachers then take this opportunity to neglect their duties.

Recently, Mancherial District Collector Bharati Hollikeri, after her inspection of Kannapelli mandal Zilla Parishad School, stated that many teachers were sitting together and discussing inane matters instead of teaching lessons to their students.