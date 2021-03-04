Telangana: Elderly man kills wife, self over US trip

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a shocking incident, an elderly man murdered his wife by slitting her throat and later killed himself, at Rangam Banjar village of Tallada mandal on Wednesday. The deceased persons have been identified as Sankranti Subramanyeshwar Rao, 65, and Sankranti Vijaya Lakshmi, 60.

The couple has two daughters. While one of them is settled in the US, another one lives in Ramagundam. According to the police, Lakshmi was planning to go to the US to visit her daughter. However, her husband was against it.

The couple had a clash over the matter on Tuesday. During the wee hours of Wednesday, Subramanyeshwar killed Lakshmi by slitting her throat and later killed himself by consuming pesticide. It was the local milk boy who noticed their bodies and alerted the locals, who in turn informed the police.