K Chandrasekhar Rao’s PRO resigns after internal report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Gatika Vijay Kumar on Wednesday resigned from his position and also as GM (Corporate Communications) of TS Transco. Though there is a buzz that the CM himself had asked Vijay Kumar to put in his papers, there was no official confirmation.

He was appointed in the CMO as PRO after the formation of the State in 2014. In 2017, he was appointed as GM of Transco. But, neither Vijay Kumar nor TS Transco Chairman & MD D Prabhakar Rao were available for comment.

In an FB post, Vijay Kumar stated: “I resigned as PRO to CM due to personal reasons. My heartful thanks to CM KCR Garu for giving opportunity to work in a great position. Thanks to all who are with me (sic)”.

Discreet inquiries revealed that he was asked to resign following an adverse internal report against him by a State government investigation agency. It had submitted to the CM details of irregularities allegedly committed by Vijay Kumar using the CM’s name. Earlier, a few TRS leaders brought to the CM’s notice that they had received phone calls from Vijay Kumar, seeking decisions in his favour on several issues.