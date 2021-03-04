Dasoju Sravan wants Telangana govt to fund ITIR project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan on Wednesday said all Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, will support the reinstating of the ITIR project to Hyderabad but questioned TRS working president KT Rama Rao if his party’s MPs were ready to fight the Centre for this.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Sravan demanded that the Telangana government develop and fund a project on the lines of the ITIR. “It (the ITIR project) just requires Rs 13,000 crore but can create about 60 lakh direct and indirect jobs. It can attract over Rs 2.5 lakh investments too. When the State government can spend lakhs of crores on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme without the CWC and GoI approval and take exorbitant loans by violating the FRBM limits, why can’t it allocate Rs 13,000 crore for ITIR?” he asked.

Terming BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s letter to Rama Rao on the ITIR project as a “love letter”, Sravan asked both the parties to stop writing letters and initiate the project with the State funds based on the DPR prepared by the then Congress government. “If a single Cyber Towers could bring about an IT revolution in Hyderabad, imagine what ITIR can do,” he said.