State govt following anti-people policies, alleges Kodandaram

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief Prof Kodandaram, on Wednesday, alleged that the State government was following anti-people policies and distancing people who fought for a separate Telangana State. The activist, who is contesting for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate Constituency MLC polls, appealed to the people not to vote for the TRS, claiming that the party was misleading the public.

Speaking at the ‘Meet the Press’ programme at Warangal Press Club on Wednesday, Kodandaram said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was always diverting the people’s attention from real issues. He said that the TRS government betrayed the people of the State by not fulfilling their aspirations in the last seven years.

He said that the Chief Minister was neglecting the education and healthcare sector in the State. He also added that TRS’ claim that the government had provided over 1.32 lakh jobs for the youth was a lie.