Students launch stir as headmaster makes lewd calls to girls

KAMAREDDY: Kamareddy Zilla Parishad High School Headmaster Deepla Nayak reportedly behaved indecently with girl students by making video calls to them during the Covid-19 induced lockdown when online classes were conducted.

His lecherous intent came to light on Wednesday when Ramu, a Class 10 male student, attempted suicide after the headmaster issued a transfer certificate to the boy. Nayak wanted to send the boy away, suspecting that it was he who had spilt the beans on how the former had harassed the girls. The boy is now under treatment in Kamareddy Government Hospital.

The students are now alleging that the headmaster, after obtaining the phone numbers of girl students, used to make video calls to them after online classes were over and used to behave indecently. This harassment went on for months, they claimed.

After learning about Ramu’s attempt to end his life, a number of students reached the school on Wednesday and staged a protest, demanding stern action against the headmaster. Meanwhile, District Collector Dr A Sharath suspended the headmaster and ordered an inquiry into the incident. He appointed Banswada RDO Raja Goud as the inquiry officer. Ramu’s parents preferred not to lodge a complaint with police.

Simultaneously, the District Education Department officials sought a report from the Mandal Education Officer. In December 2020, the headmaster of a Kothagudem school was arrested for sexually abusing five minor girls.