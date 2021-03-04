Upset over land dispute, Telangana farmer sets self on fire

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A farmer, who set himself on fire at Mondikunta village of Aswapuram mandal in Kothagudem district, died on the way to hospital on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as 75-year-old G Malla Reddy. According to the police, Malla Reddy had sold a piece of land to M Mangapathi Rao, who was from the same village, around 30 years ago. He later accused Rao of encroaching an acre of land in his possession.

The dispute continued for many years. However, at a panchayat held at the village a few years ago, the village elders settled the matter by stating that there was no evidence to support that Rao had encroached upon Malla Reddy’s land. Dejected, Reddy went to Rao’s house on Wednesday, demanding that he remove the encroachment. However, he was reportedly abused by Rao.

Upset over the whole incident, he doused himself with petrol in his field and set himself on fire. He died on the way to hospital The Aswapuram police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.