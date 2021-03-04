WE Hub, Meesho ink MoU to aid bizwomen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WE Hub signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Meesho, an Indian-origin social commerce platform, on Wednesday, to help women entrepreneurs from Telangana achieve financial independence by providing them market exposure.

As per this year-long pact, WE Hub and Meesho will work together to provide market access to women-led business establishments in the State and help small businesses grow and thrive in the post-pandemic environment. The entrepreneurs will register as suppliers on the Meesho platform which will enable them to sell their wide range of products on a national e-commerce platform.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said: “There is no tool more effective for women than their economic development. I am truly heartened to see WE Hub and Meesho coming together to help women realise their economic, social, and financial goals.’’

Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE Hub, said: “Small women-led businesses have always been left behind due to the digital divide that exists. Through our new partnership with Meesho, small businesses will learn about taking the next step in expanding their markets and converting their customer base and sales in entirely new ways.’’