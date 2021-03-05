Cyberabad police register case against TRS MLA Mynampally after his aides attack SI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Thursday registered a case against TRS Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and his followers on charges of assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty (Sec 353 of the IPC) at Petbasheerabad police station.

The case was registered after Hanumantha Rao’s followers abused a Sub-Inspector and damaged his mobile phone.

Police said on Wednesday evening, during a routine vehicle check, SI Krishnaiah stopped a vehicle coming in the wrong direction.

The vehicle owner, claiming to be a follower of Hanumantha Rao, called the MLA and got him to speak to the SI so that no action would be taken against him.

Later, the owner got into a heated argument with the SI. As a result, the MLA himself came to the spot and spoke to the SI, but his followers abused Krishnaiah.

They snatched his phone and damaged it. Based on a complaint by the SI, a case was registered.