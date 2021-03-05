KCR only backs infrastructure projects that bring in commissions, says TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was opposed to the establishment of an airport in Warangal. He added that the CM was only interested in projects that brought him commissions. “The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project brought him a lot of commission, and that is why he went after it,” Uttam said.

He then slammed the BJP-led Central government for not granting permission for the establishment of a Railway Coach Factory in Kazipet, which was promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. He said that these projects could have created hundreds of jobs for the local youth.

Uttam said that the TRS and BJP governments failed to deliver their promises to the people. “Instead of coming up with a progress report for the last seven years, the TRS and BJP leaders are now making a list of new promises, and shamelessly blaming each other for their own failures,” he said.

He urged the public to question the parties’ intentions and their poor performance. “Both the TRS and BJP have no accountability whatsoever. They must be questioned for every failure, and this is possible only if Congress candidates are voted to power in the upcoming MLC elections,” he said.