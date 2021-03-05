Mystery mounts over death of Telangana woman, two-year-old daughter as their charred bodies found

By Express News Service

MEDAK: In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter died under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Azampura Colony in Medak town on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Revathi and her daughter Adyashree. Their charred bodies were found by neighbours.

Though it appeared as if Revathi doused herself and Adyashree in kerosene and set themselves afire while no one was at home, the police have not ascertained this yet.

Meanwhile, police said that Revathi’s father A Kumar has filed a complaint stating that his daughter and granddaughter “died in a fire accident”.