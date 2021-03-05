STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Refurbished Yadadri temple likely to reopen in May

KCR spends 6 hours at site; tells officials to visit other temples before installing Lord’s sculptures

Published: 05th March 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in at Yadadri temple.

A file photo of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in at Yadadri temple.

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: The renovated Yadadri temple is likely to be reopened in May this year. After going around the temple for over six hours on Thursday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the main temple would be reopened for devotees in May.

The temple has remained closed for devotees due to renovation works since April 21, 2016.

The CM performed pujas and inspected the ongoing works, asking officials how many days it would take for all the work to be completed.

Rao inspected the works of Mada streets, queue lines, Pushkarini and step-ways. He directed the officials to grow ornamental plants around the temple so as to create a pleasing atmosphere for devotees.

Rao also told officials to install sculptures depicting the history of Lord Narasimha and his devotee Prahlada. He inspected the gold plating works.

Rao suggested that the officials visit other temples in the country to study the beautiful sculptures there. He suggested that they visit China to see a mall, where lighting was provided for 7 km.

He told them where to locate the hundi and Prasadam counters. Though Rao was happy with the progress, he was unhappy about the lack of elevators in guest houses.

The CM asked officials to construct a portico, where retired priests and poor Brahmins could accept donations from devotees, like in the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha.

He told them to visit Puri to get an idea. He appreciated the construction of a portico for Ritviks at the Sivalayam.

Rao assured that the government would consider giving house sites to sculptors. He inspected works at bus stand, Kalyana Katta, Annadana Satram and Ring Road.

Those who lost their shops in the temple expansion works would get new shops and house sites, Rao said. The traders on the hills too would be allotted shops. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yadadri temple
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp