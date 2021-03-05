Refurbished Yadadri temple likely to reopen in May

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: The renovated Yadadri temple is likely to be reopened in May this year. After going around the temple for over six hours on Thursday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the main temple would be reopened for devotees in May.

The temple has remained closed for devotees due to renovation works since April 21, 2016.

The CM performed pujas and inspected the ongoing works, asking officials how many days it would take for all the work to be completed.

Rao inspected the works of Mada streets, queue lines, Pushkarini and step-ways. He directed the officials to grow ornamental plants around the temple so as to create a pleasing atmosphere for devotees.

Rao also told officials to install sculptures depicting the history of Lord Narasimha and his devotee Prahlada. He inspected the gold plating works.

Rao suggested that the officials visit other temples in the country to study the beautiful sculptures there. He suggested that they visit China to see a mall, where lighting was provided for 7 km.

He told them where to locate the hundi and Prasadam counters. Though Rao was happy with the progress, he was unhappy about the lack of elevators in guest houses.

The CM asked officials to construct a portico, where retired priests and poor Brahmins could accept donations from devotees, like in the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha.

He told them to visit Puri to get an idea. He appreciated the construction of a portico for Ritviks at the Sivalayam.

Rao assured that the government would consider giving house sites to sculptors. He inspected works at bus stand, Kalyana Katta, Annadana Satram and Ring Road.

Those who lost their shops in the temple expansion works would get new shops and house sites, Rao said. The traders on the hills too would be allotted shops.