Stop ITIR games: A Revanth Reddy tells BJP, TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy said that seeking a package on the lines with Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR) is senseless.

He alleged that the ITIR project was cancelled due to the negligence of the TRS government.

In an informal interaction with the newsmen at the Congress Legislative Party office on Thursday, the Malkajgiri MP said that both BJP and TRS were playing an unfair political game with regard to the ITIR project.

“The TRS would have given DPR to ITIR project too if they get commissions. TRS took a total reverse stand,” Revanth said.