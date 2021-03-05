Sub-registrar offices in Telangana to stay open on Sundays this March

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This month, all the sub-registrar offices in the State will remain open on all Sundays (March 7, 14, 21 and 28) and second Saturday (March 13).

The offices will function on all days in March, except on Maha Sivaratri on 11th.

The decision was taken in view of the pent-up demand for registrations, and also with March being final month of the financial year.

The office-bearers of Registration and Stamps Employees Association called on Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday at BRKR Bhavan, and informed that they would work on holidays too.

Somesh Kumar lauded the employees for their good work, particularly over the last two months.

The officer bearers thanked the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary for completing the process of granting promotions to all categories of employees in the department within a short period of time.