Telangana MLC elections: Bandi hurls ‘slipper’ jibe at TRS, calls for BJP win

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said people who voted for the TRS would actually be casting a vote for a “slipper”. The saffron leader’s remarks were an obvious reference to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement during a TRS meeting that he gave the CM’s gaddi the same weightage as he did to a slipper on his left foot.

Promising to extract free slain gangster Nayeem’s ill-gotten properties after coming to power, Sanjay said that KCR’s downfall had begun when he placed a carving of his beside Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy at the Yadadri temple.

Addressing a Graduates’ MLC election campaign meeting at Bhongir on Thursday, Sanjay said that the solution to all ills plaguing Telangana would be the defeat of the TRS. Sanjay asked the graduates to vote to get employment benefits, salary hikes, and unemployment allowance. Terming the election as a battle between TRS and BJP, Sanjay said, “KCR thinks that teachers have only pens, but those pens will turn into guns on the polling day.”

Introducing the BJP MLC contestant G Premender Reddy for Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates’ constituency Sanjay said, “Premender Reddy is one of those leaders who sent Kar Sevaks to Ayodhya. BJP Karyakartas are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country.”

Talking about the resignation of the CM’s PRO Vijay Kumar, Sanjay wondered if KCR too had played a role in the former’s illegal deals. Taking a jibe at the CM, Sanjay remarked: “I would like to tell KCR that MLC does not mean Member of Liquor Council. The TRS is fielding a man who is into the education business. He is not Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, but Paisa Rajeshwar Reddy ”