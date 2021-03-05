Telangana MLC polls: All women will pick Vani, says state Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that 2 lakh votes in the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates MLC seat belonged to TRS and there were 1.95 lakh woman voters, who would support the lone woman candidate S Vani Devi.

“These two factors will help TRS to win in the Council polls,” Harish told reporters in Malkajgiri on Thursday.

He said that the voters were unhappy with the sitting BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, which was another plus point for the TRS candidate.

Harish, who campaigned for Vani Devi, said that BJP candidate Ramchander Rao had not met the graduates in Parigi, Tanduru and Mahbubnagar after winning in the last elections.