Vemulawada temple gears up for Maha Sivaratri

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: As per MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s directions, the officials concerned are making elaborate arrangements for the Maha Sivaratri Jatara, to be held from March 10 to 12, at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada.

After his review meeting with the officials of the temple, during the first week of February, the Minister is constantly monitoring the arrangements being made.

On Thursday, District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, along with District SP Rahul Hegde and Temple Executive Officer (EO) D Krishna Prasad, visited the temple and took stock of the progress of works. According to officials, about 793 additional buses will operate from various parts of the State to Vemulawada, during the three days of the Jatara.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the Sivarchana and other cultural programmes will be organised on the occasion as usual.Meanwhile, the SP said that about 2,000 personnel will be deployed at the temple.

Sale of tickets for Seetharamula Kalyanam from today

Khammam: Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam EO B Sivaji, on Thursday, said that the online sale of tickets for the ‘Seetharamula Kalyanam’ and ‘Pattabhishekam’ will begin on Friday. Devotees can visit www.bhadrachalamonline.com to book tickets. The ‘Seetharamula Kalyanam’ will be held on April 21 and ‘Pattabishekam’ on April 22