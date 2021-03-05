Vikarabad cops arrest serial killer 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vikarabad police arrested a serial killer who had killed a woman in a case of murder-for-gain. M Kistaian has killed six persons so far in Vikarabad district alone.

Police suspect there could be more victims in the neighboring districts. In this case, police also arrested Kistaiah’s wife, who kept the stolen property and knew about the offence.

They were produced before the court and sent to judicial remand on Wednesday, said DSP Vikarabad A Sanjeeva Rao.

According to police, while investigating the missing case of a woman daily labour, the police identified Kistaiah based on clues from the CCTV cameras in Vikarabad town since he was a habitual offender.

He was later nabbed and on inquiry, he admitted to have killed the woman.

Police said when the woman came to Vikarabad on February 25, Kistaiah assured her work and took her with him.

Midway, he made her consume toddy, took her into a mango garden, strangulated her and stole her valuables. He abandoned her body in the garden and fled from the place.

Police said that Kistaiah who worked as a daily labour was a serial killer involved only in murder for gain cases. He had even killed a person for as small an amount as Rs 1,500. Since 1985, he has killed six persons, the police said.