AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi supports Andhra Pradesh bandh against privatisation of Vizag plant

Published: 06th March 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 08:23 AM

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi extended support to the Andhra Pradesh bandh against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Friday. The Hyderabad MP, who was in Kurnool, said he will raise the issue in the upcoming Parliament session. 

Condemning the Centre’s decision while on his way to Adoni in Kurnool, where several MIM candidates are in the fray for the municipal elections, Owaisi said the steel plant was Andhra’s right and urged New Delhi to change its decision. 

Locks horns with Delhi Police

Meanwhile, he locked horns with the Delhi Police over his statements accusing the latter of being biased towards a community while making arrests in the Delhi riots case. The police issued a rebuttal on its official Twitter account: “Neutrality of the Delhi Police in the riots investigation is a matter of record.” 

Owaisi replied: “There’s been no accountability of cops who allegedly participated in violence or allowed violence to happen. Where are the killers of Faizan? Where is SI Bhati? Stop looking for scapegoats. Stop making excuses. Do your job.”

War of words on Twitter

The Hyderabad MP on Friday locked horns with the Delhi Police over his statements accusing the latter of being biased towards a community while making arrests in the Delhi riots case. The two sides entered into a verbal slugfest on Twitter, with Owaisi accusing the cops of looking for scapegoats and the Delhi Police stressing that it has been neutral throughout the investigation 

