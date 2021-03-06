STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi accuses Telangana government of taking credit for Centre’s schemes

Hundreds of activists, leaders as well as BJYM and ABVP students took out a bike rally to welcome him to Narsampet.

Published: 06th March 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during a poll campaign in Narsampet on Friday

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for taking credit for several Central government-funded schemes.

“We will expose the corruption of the TRS government. The Centre has allocated funds under the Smart City Mission but the TRS government is diverting them,” he said at an election meeting in Narsampet held for the party’s Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates MLC candidate Gujjula Premender Reddy. 

He said even dogs are faithful but KCR is not.

“Dogs feel shame but KCR does not,” he said. “KCR had said he would be Telangana’s watchdog. He had also promised to make a Dalit leader the CM. But he has forgotten all his promises after becoming Chief Minister,” the BJP leader said. 

Sanjay Kumar said the BJP will come to power in TS in 2023. The leader said the State government has been claiming credit for several Central government schemes even though the funds are coming from New Delhi.

“It is not implementing the Centre’s programmes because it won’t get commission,” he said. Sanjay Kumar criticised KCR for ignoring the implementation of the PRC. “If anyone raises questions about it, the government slaps false cases,” he said. 

