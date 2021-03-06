STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drunken driving case: YouTube Shanmukh bunks counselling session

Shanmukh reportedly tried to get police to tone down the case by getting some of his prominent contacts to call senior officers.

Published: 06th March 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

YouTuber Shanmukh

YouTuber Shanmukh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police, who registered cases against popular YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth on February 27, for drunken driving and abusing policemen, have decided to take tough action against the social media star. This was after Shanmukh failed to turn up for police counselling. 

Police had issued Shanmukh a challan asking him to appear before them for counselling on Thursday (March 4) along with his parents after he ran his car into five other vehicles in an inebriated condition. A breathalyser test on the day of the accident showed his BAC level as 170 mg/100ml. Following this, police registered cases under Section 337 and Sec 279 for rash and negligent driving. 

Attempt to influence cops 

Shanmukh reportedly tried to get police to tone down the case by getting some of his prominent contacts to call senior officers. The police, however, politely refused to dole out any favours as the YouTube star had violated traffic rules. Legal proceedings are now likely against Shanmukh for bunking his counselling session at the Traffic Training Institute. The mishap at Jubilee Hills Road No. 10, in which Shanmukh crashed his car into parked four-wheelers and two-wheelers, left a couple of persons injured. He also had arguments with the vehicle owners.

