STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Factories, jobs on the decline in Telangana, says industries report

Unfortunately, even though there was a rise in NVA of the factories from 2017-18 to 2018-19, it did not mean an increase in jobs or even number of factories. 

Published: 06th March 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana climbed up two places to bag the eighth spot in the country in the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) report, going by the State’s Net Value Added (NVA). The ASI report was released on Friday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MosPI) for the financial year 2018-19. 

According to the report, the State is home to 15,167 factories engaging over 6.59 lakh workers. The NVA by these factories in the financial year was Rs 48,681 crore. In the previous financial year, Telangana stood tenth with an NVA of Rs 39,487 crore. NVA is calculated by deducting the cumulative of the total input costs incurred by factories for various purposes like fuel and raw materials, as well as the depreciation caused to their fixed capital from the total output of the factories.

Unfortunately, even though there was a rise in NVA of the factories from 2017-18 to 2018-19, it did not mean an increase in jobs or even number of factories. In 2017-18, there were 15,263 factories operating in Telangana that had engaged 6.69 lakh workers, but in the subsequent year, it decreased to 6.59 lakh workers as the number of factories declined to 15,167. 

The per capita wages paid to workers in Telangana is also lower than many States. Total wages paid in the year 2018-19 for 6.59 lakh workers in the State was Rs 9,355 crore, which makes it Rs 1.41 lakh per worker. Compared to this, Maharashtra paid Rs 2.14 lakh per worker and Tamil Nadu paid Rs 1.51 lakh per worker.

Also, Telangana is a distant eighth when it comes to the NVA. Maharashtra, with 25,972 factories, topped the list with an NVA of Rs 1.96 lakh crore. Among the southern States, Tamil Nadu had the highest NVA of Rs 1.4 lakh crore from 38,131 factories, standing third in the country. 

The position of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh fell from the 12th position in 2017-18 to 14th position in 2018-19, with 16,739 factories engaging 5.12 lakh workers and a NVA of just Rs 31,123 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana jobs Telangana employment
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp