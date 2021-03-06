STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KTR scoffs at sloganeering, tells Centre to turn words into action

IT Minister uses CII event to convey annoyance over lack of support to infrastructure projects in the state.

Published: 06th March 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao attacked the Centre on Friday over the lack of support to infrastructure projects in Telangana. He said an “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) India won’t happen by mere “sloganeering”. 

Rama Rao, who was addressing an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana, appealed to the Centre to work together with the State and “let economics take over politics”. “We have allotted 12,000 acres for Pharma City but there is no assistance from the Modi government,” he said. The Minister’s comments come amid the campaign for the Graduate MLC elections. 

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao presents an award to V Rajanna, the global head for Technology Business Unit of TCS, at the CII-Telangana State annual meeting in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

He claimed that since Telangana’s inception, “the Central government has been unjust towards the State when it came to the industrial sector”. He said though Telangana has been performing well in all sectors, the Centre has never supported it, nor has it allotted funds for any of the projects. 

READ MORE | Telangana government trying to draw IT firms towards Tier-2 cities, says KTR

The Minister said the State government has always been approaching the Centre regarding projects and funds. “Time is flying but there is no positive response from the Central government. I yet again voice our demands for the welfare of the people through this platform,” he said at the CII conference. 

Rama Rao, who is also the ruling TRS’ working president, said all Union Ministers, who have visited Telangana, praised its welfare and development but never gave funds. “We asked the Centre to develop a defence manufacturing cluster along the Hyderabad-Bengaluru stretch. But it is setting it up at Bundelkhand, where there is no defence industry,” the Minister said.

In his words 

Here’s a list of ‘injustices’ that KTR claims has been meted out to Telangana by the Centre

  • Centre is not responding to TS’ requests on strengthening the railway network which is vital for industrial development

  • The BJP-led NDA govt has cancelled the ITIR for Hyderabad which was sanctioned before the State’s formation 

  • The Centre has not yet decided on TS’ request to set up an additional electronic manufacturing cluster

  • Centre did not respond to TS’ repeated requests for fund allocation of `3,900 cr for pharma city infrastructure

  • Requests a vaccine testing centre in Hyd which he says fell on deaf ears 

  • No response to State’s request for setting up a defence incubator and centre of excellence 

  • The Centre had announced a mega cluster policy under which the TS govt requested for assistance in developing the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park. But the Centre has not responded to the request

  • Centre is not responsive to setting up of a powerloom cluster in Sircilla

  • Pending demand for setting up the Indian Institute of Handloom has been ignored

  • Centre has never responded to the request of setting up a dry port 

  • National Highways Authority of India announced 23 multi-modal logistics parks in the country. But not even one was allocated for TS

  • The Central Pharmaceutical department has not released even a penny for the Pharma City bulk drug park and medical park at Sultanpur

  • TS govt is setting up a leather park at Station Ghanpur but no funds have been released by the Centre for the project

  • Though the Zaheerabad NIMZ was allocated, no funds were released for its infrastructure

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KTR Telangana
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp