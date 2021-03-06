KTR scoffs at sloganeering, tells Centre to turn words into action

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao attacked the Centre on Friday over the lack of support to infrastructure projects in Telangana. He said an “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) India won’t happen by mere “sloganeering”.
Rama Rao, who was addressing an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana, appealed to the Centre to work together with the State and “let economics take over politics”. “We have allotted 12,000 acres for Pharma City but there is no assistance from the Modi government,” he said. The Minister’s comments come amid the campaign for the Graduate MLC elections.
He claimed that since Telangana’s inception, “the Central government has been unjust towards the State when it came to the industrial sector”. He said though Telangana has been performing well in all sectors, the Centre has never supported it, nor has it allotted funds for any of the projects.
The Minister said the State government has always been approaching the Centre regarding projects and funds. “Time is flying but there is no positive response from the Central government. I yet again voice our demands for the welfare of the people through this platform,” he said at the CII conference.
Rama Rao, who is also the ruling TRS’ working president, said all Union Ministers, who have visited Telangana, praised its welfare and development but never gave funds. “We asked the Centre to develop a defence manufacturing cluster along the Hyderabad-Bengaluru stretch. But it is setting it up at Bundelkhand, where there is no defence industry,” the Minister said.
In his words
Here’s a list of ‘injustices’ that KTR claims has been meted out to Telangana by the Centre
-
Centre is not responding to TS’ requests on strengthening the railway network which is vital for industrial development
-
The BJP-led NDA govt has cancelled the ITIR for Hyderabad which was sanctioned before the State’s formation
-
The Centre has not yet decided on TS’ request to set up an additional electronic manufacturing cluster
-
Centre did not respond to TS’ repeated requests for fund allocation of `3,900 cr for pharma city infrastructure
-
Requests a vaccine testing centre in Hyd which he says fell on deaf ears
-
No response to State’s request for setting up a defence incubator and centre of excellence
-
The Centre had announced a mega cluster policy under which the TS govt requested for assistance in developing the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park. But the Centre has not responded to the request
-
Centre is not responsive to setting up of a powerloom cluster in Sircilla
-
Pending demand for setting up the Indian Institute of Handloom has been ignored
-
Centre has never responded to the request of setting up a dry port
-
National Highways Authority of India announced 23 multi-modal logistics parks in the country. But not even one was allocated for TS
-
The Central Pharmaceutical department has not released even a penny for the Pharma City bulk drug park and medical park at Sultanpur
-
TS govt is setting up a leather park at Station Ghanpur but no funds have been released by the Centre for the project
-
Though the Zaheerabad NIMZ was allocated, no funds were released for its infrastructure