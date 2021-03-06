KTR scoffs at sloganeering, tells Centre to turn words into action

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao attacked the Centre on Friday over the lack of support to infrastructure projects in Telangana. He said an “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) India won’t happen by mere “sloganeering”.

Rama Rao, who was addressing an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana, appealed to the Centre to work together with the State and “let economics take over politics”. “We have allotted 12,000 acres for Pharma City but there is no assistance from the Modi government,” he said. The Minister’s comments come amid the campaign for the Graduate MLC elections.

He claimed that since Telangana’s inception, “the Central government has been unjust towards the State when it came to the industrial sector”. He said though Telangana has been performing well in all sectors, the Centre has never supported it, nor has it allotted funds for any of the projects.

The Minister said the State government has always been approaching the Centre regarding projects and funds. “Time is flying but there is no positive response from the Central government. I yet again voice our demands for the welfare of the people through this platform,” he said at the CII conference.

Rama Rao, who is also the ruling TRS’ working president, said all Union Ministers, who have visited Telangana, praised its welfare and development but never gave funds. “We asked the Centre to develop a defence manufacturing cluster along the Hyderabad-Bengaluru stretch. But it is setting it up at Bundelkhand, where there is no defence industry,” the Minister said.

