Man killed by brothers over property dispute in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A land dispute amongst three siblings culminated in the murder of one of them at Shankarpally on Friday. Pandu and Raju killed their elder brother S Yadaiah, 48, the police said.

According to the police, the three brothers hailing from Taguturu village under Shankarpally police limits, owned an ancestral land in the same village. For the past few months, they have been fighting over the ownership.

On Friday morning, they had another argument, and Pandu and Raju attacked Yadaiah with knives and killed him on the spot. Alerted by villagers, police rushed to the crime scene. Later, Raju and Pandu surrendered before the police.