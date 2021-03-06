Money issues: KTPS staffer tries to kill self

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A Kothagduem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) employee and his wife attempted to end their lives by consuming pesticide on Friday.

According to sources, the employee, S Seshagiri Rao, had signed surety to Ramu, a financer, for a car loan.

However, Ramu did not pay the car loan on time, even though Rao requested him to do so many times. Fed up with his financial issues, Rao and his wife consumed pesticide in front of Ramu’s house.

The neighbours immediately informed the police and admitted the couple in a hospital.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)