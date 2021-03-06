Non-bailable warrants for AP Minister, YSRC MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nampally special court for trial of cases against MPs and MLAs, on Friday, issued non-bailable warrants to Andhra Pradesh Minister K Kanna Babu and YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu for their failure to appear before it in the defamation case filed by Heritage company.

The special court made it clear that they have to appear before it on the next date of case hearing and posted the matter to March 24 for further hearing.

As for the case, the Heritage company belonging to the family of former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has filed defamation case against both the leaders for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the company.