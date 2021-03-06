Power staff held for staging dharna

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Several contract employees of the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL), who tried to stage a protest in front of the head office in Nakkalagutta, were arrested and shifted to Subedari police station here on Friday.

Secretary-General of Telangana State Electricity Employees Union (TSEEU) Enugala Sridhar said that even though they had submitted several representations to the management about their issues, there had been no response from their part. “Therefore, we decided to hold a Maha Dharna in front of the head office. But, we are not even able to protest as the management is trying to drown our voices,” he added.