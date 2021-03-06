Priests bury undistributed talambralu

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As many as 15 quintals of last year’s Sri Rama Navami talambralu, which was not distributed to devotees due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was buried in the Bhadradri Devasthanam lands in Purushothamapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

According to temple Executive Officer (EO) B Shivaji, the talambralu made for Rama Navami in April 2020, was being stored in the office. Due to the pandemic, the event was conducted without the participation of devotees. However, a few quintals of talambralu were prepared to be distributed to devotees.

After taking the advice of priests, the temple authorities on Friday buried it in the Bhadradri Devasthanam lands in Andhra Pradesh and informed the EO. However, women devotees opposed the decision of the temple. They alleged that it was not right on the part of the priests to bury the talambralu on Friday as many Hindu women offered pujas with kumkum and turmeric on that day.