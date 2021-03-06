STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sarpanch held for taking Rs 13 lakh bribe in Telangana

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested a people’s representative when they held Manneguda gram panchayat sarpanch for taking a bribe of Rs 13 lakh on Friday. 

Sarpanch Chellapuram Vinod Goud was trapped by ACB officials while accepting the Rs 13 lakh bribe near Maisamma temple of Bandlaguda from the complainant Mohammed Sajid Basha, a resident of Mallepally. 

Basha, who works for Mohammed Mujahid Alam Khan, was asked by the Sarpanch to give the money in lieu of an official nod for constructing some shops at Manneguda, for which the complainant had procured the required approvals from the gram panchayat office. 

The tainted amount of Rs 13 lakh was recovered from the possession of the accused sarpanch and the chemical test conducted yielded a positive result. The arrested sarpanch was produced in court for judicial remand.

Comments

