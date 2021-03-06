Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar wants action plan for SHGs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday told officials to formulate action plans on the use of information technology (IT), capacity building, livelihoods, enterprise, development and convergence in the works of self-help groups (SHGs).

The Chief Secretary held a review meeting on preparing an action plan of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA).

He instructed the officials to focus on agriculture, food processing, soil testing, cultivating vegetables, animal husbandry and nutrition to change the livelihood of SHG women. He told them to prepare roadmaps for every area.